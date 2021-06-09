Charlotte jumping back into the dating scene post-pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – With masks coming off and restrictions being lifted, many are looking to get back into the dating scene.

If you thought first dates were awkward before, wait until you see what the post-pandemic dating scene looks like.

“You had to take a year off almost,” said Rod Carter, a single guy in Charlotte.

Carter says he tried the online dating scene, using different dating apps, but never liked them.

Now that restrictions have been lifted he’s looking forward to going out on more dates.

But he’s finding himself having to approach potential partners with a bit of hesitancy.

“You don’t know where they stand. Like they may or may not be vaccinated. They may or may not be comfortable talking to people you don’t know,” Carter said.

“And then you have the mask. It takes up half your face.”

But for some couples, the mask didn’t get in the way.

“We met on a dating app. We met on hinge,” said Katie McCleary, speaking of her relationship with her boyfriend, Andy Nielsen.

After first interacting online in July of 2020, the couple then moved into in-person dates.

Their first date, where they both wore masks, ended up being their only in-person date for a few weeks.

COVID got in the way.

“We were worried that I might have been exposed, so we decided we wouldn’t meet until I passed that period,” Nielsen said.

Nearly a year later, they’re now a committed couple.

Believe it or not, they think the pandemic made it easier for their relationship to blossom.

“I feel like the pandemic was a nice dry run of how to set boundaries,” said McCleary.

“It added a certain level of comfort of asking someone questions, even though you’ve never met them before, because you need to know them.”

Speaking of boundaries, several dating apps are making easier to dip your toes into the dating scene comfortably.

Apps like Hinge and Tinder are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeve, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content.

Other apps will even let you filter out potential partners based on whether or not they’ve gotten a vaccine.

As far as masks on dates, that remains a trick situation.

“You definitely take a second step, like, am I supposed to wear my mask? I think this is the new normal, as they say,” Carter said.

As far as advice, the COVID couple says don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“Just because things are opening up again doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be asking questions,” Nielsen said.

“You want to make sure everyone is comfortable.”