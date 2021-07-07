Charlotte Independence return to soccer field in newly renovated stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Soccer fever has taken over the Queen City.

Wednesday was opening night of the $40.5 million renovated American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The Charlotte Independence took on the New York Red Bulls II in front of a crowd of thousands of people.

Right before No. 3 Hugh Roberts made a great defensive stop, his mother, Paula, arrived just in the nick of time.

“I just flew in from Maryland, not even an hour ago,” said Paula, “I had to be here for opening game!”

While Hugh Roberts may have grown up in Maryland, to his family, Charlotte is home.

“We are so excited about Charlotte. We love it here. My husband grew up here. He went to high school at Independence and now our son is carrying on the legacy,” said Paula Roberts.

It’s not so much a renovation as a rebuild. Much of the old Memorial Stadium had to be torn down.

It’s been replaced by a bowl-shaped stadium where there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Just feet above the pitch, soccer lingo for the field, there’s a view of the Uptown skyline.

“We’re so excited it’s the grand opening,” said Brian Kasher, who came to see opening night.

While the final score may have been a disappointment to fans, the Independence lost 3-2, fans were treated to fireworks after the game.

Right now, soccer is the only thing on the schedule.

But county officials say the stadium will eventually host concerts, football games and other events as well.