Charlotte housing market forecast shows decrease in values

Charlotte has had one of the hottest housing markets in the nation over the past few years, but recently, Zillow has forecasted home values will decrease.

A graph on the platform shows the Charlotte home market overview is cooling off.

“Our price forecast looking a year ahead for the Charlotte metro area now is a drop of 1.2 percent,” said Jeff Tucker, an economist at Zillow.

The decrease of 1.2 percent is smaller than the nationwide forecast, according to Tucker. He says they get to that prediction by looking at pending sales.

“Pending sales. That’s sort of our earliest read on exactly how many homes are actually going to sell,” he said. “So that pace is absolutely down.”

Less pending sales means less closings in the near future. On the flip side, Trent Corbin, President and CEO of Redbud Group says he’s actually seeing buyers get into bidding wars.

“The listing inventory has decreased here locally because people have held off selling their home,” he said, “and with that lower inventory, it means there’s less to choose from and so more of a buyer frenzy around the ones that area available.”

Corbin suspects with COVID-19, not as many people are selling their homes, let alone holding open houses. He also thinks home buyers as a result could take the entire process online more often.

“We’ve had two people, actually, engage with our team, go through a process, close on their home and they never even saw the home,” Corbin said. “They actually didn’t see their home until after they closed on it.”

Even though Zillow is projecting a slight dip in home values, Tucker predicts it’ll be short lived in the resilient Charlotte market.