Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Jordan donates $100 million to organizations dedicated to racial equality, education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets’ principal owner Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand said in a statement Friday.

The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next, the Jordan Brand said.

Full statement released on Friday below: