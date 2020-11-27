Charlotte homeless, while grateful for Thanksgiving goods, say opportunities are needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While millions of Americans are at home trying to have the most normal Thanksgiving dinner possible, the homeless population sees it as just another hard day.

Community members like Sideshow Dubb, make their way out to the hardest hit areas of their community to give back what they can.

“We plan to give out at least 500 blankets this year. Next year we’ll bring more sponsors and donations in We want to double it every time.”

The people living on the streets of Charlotte, though have a different perspective of the holidays.

“Thanksgiving… it’s more of a depressive day,” Cortez Gilbert explained. “A lot of people woke up this morning depressed.”

Gilbert is one of hundreds living on the street near North College Street. He’s been homeless for two years, after a run-in with the law. He said he’s college-educated but found himself living on the street.

Gilbert said even though he received food, blankets, and other items on Thanksgiving, it’s turned into a photo opportunity.

“People come out here because they want to feel good about doing something, but they don’t want to do the work of cleaning this up.”

Others in the living area say there’s a misconception about people living on the street. They say not everyone is hooked on drugs, some people are just down on their look and looking for the right person with the right resources.

Natalee Miller said as a transgender woman living on the streets, they’re left out of everything. She said she’s ready and willing to work but needs identification, and to get identification she needs money.

“I need shelter and a check. They give everybody else a check and shelter, but the ones who need it.”

While they wait for help, they do want to share how the community can help them past the Thanksgiving holiday.

Benjamin Blake III said, “Storage. If we had storage containers and everyone had lockers, we could lock it. We can get clothes all day, but nobody can bring no firewood and plywood.”

“Behind me is 62.33 acres of land. What happens if a homeless person like me came with a business plan, which I have, and said I want to buy that land and create what we have right here… but in a facility where it’s contained, and everybody doesn’t have to know what’s going on?”

