Charlotte homeless camp cleared out Friday, leaving hundreds with nowhere to go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People who were living in Charlotte’s ‘Tent City’ are looking for a new place to stay, but that may be hard to do in the middle of a pandemic.

“When seven police cars pulled up in front, I said it’s time to move,” said Ashley Clark, a member of Tent City.

The homeless population living on WB Moore’s property in the inner city has been cleared out, but the question now is, what’s next?

“We’re very humble about it. We’ve been very patient through this whole process. We’ve gotten your support, and I hope this gets out to the community we have a bigger problem,” said Dan Clewley, Senior Risk Control Officer for WB Moore.

COMMENTS FROM CMPD, WB MOORE

Tents and clothes are still scattered across the area, but it’s vacant after hundreds were forced out of the place they’ve called home since the start of the pandemic.

“It was about five or six of us, we all came up here and we just stayed in the back, and when the epidemic started, in two days we had about 90 people,” Bruce Vaughn, a member of Tent City.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Since a lawsuit was filed by the property owner to evict those living in the area, the Charlotte community has made it their duty to assist wherever needed.

Vaughn says since arriving at the site, Jessica Lefkowitz has been a saving grace, providing food, water and hygiene essentials.

LIVE FROM ‘TENT CITY’

“It just turned into so much more in these five months for me. This is family to me. My purpose is for the community, for the government, for everyone to treat them how I would want my family to be treated,” said Lefkowitz, founder of Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition.

Lefkowitz wants to see an emergency shelter, transitional housing and more compassion for those who are just doing what they can to keep safe during an uncertain time.

“No one on this hill had the virus. So once anyone moves off this hill because we have to, and they go get the virus, then what happens then?” Vaughn said.

Organizations want emergency solutions for those struggling on the streets of Charlotte. They want to see the city provide more shelters, transitional housing and resources to get people back to work.

“I have my TEFLA certification, teaching English as a foreign language. I have my paralegal. I have my associate’s degree in paralegal. I’m not dumb, but living in a tent nobody’s going to hire me living in a tent.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE