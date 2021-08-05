Charlotte girl has COVID vaccine as one of her wishes for 12th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Sophia Black is excited to be turning 12 in September. She knows what she wants for her birthday, but needs to make it known to others.

“My parents don’t really have that superpower, where they are like this is what she wants,” added Black. “So usually, every year I make a list.”

She’s asking for a bearded dragon, which she knows is unlikely, but wish number 10 on her list will happen.

Sophia wants to get the COVID vaccine

“All my friends have and being one of the youngest kids in the group you kind of want to follow them like little ducklings,” says Black. “That’s motivation, my brother has it, all my family has it and I think with the vaccine it gives you kind of a bit more freedom.”

“That’s cool,” added Sophia’s father, Dan. “I think it would make my father proud, spending that much time in the military and knowing his granddaughter is putting other peoples’ safety first.”

The decision comes at a time when positive Covid cases in children are on the rise.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 43,368 people ages 10 to 14 have tested positive for Covid since March 1st.

Positive COVID cases in the nation have increased by 84% in the last week, with 72,000 new cases since July 29 according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“It’s definitely real,” said Sophia Black. “I bet there’s a bunch of people who don’t think it’s real and that is really part of the problem.”

The solution for some, and for Sophia is getting the vaccine. Even though she knows not everyone will get the shot.

“I’m not disagreeing with that,” she said. “Just because they have a different opinion doesn’t mean I’m going to be like ‘Woah I can’t hang out with you’. But there is definitely a lot of mixed opinions with my friends.”

Her birthday wish is clear, and Sophia hopes others don’t have to wait until they turn 12, to help reduce the spread of COVID

“I think that’s the goal right now,” added Black. “To inspire people to go get that vaccine, protect themselves from other people and to protect other people from them.”