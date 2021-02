Charlotte flight to Montego Bay makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Montego Bay made an emergency landing Thursday due to a mechanical issue, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Flight 840 left Charlotte around 9:34 a.m. Thursday bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica. American Airlines said the plane experienced a mechanical issue mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in Miami.

Officials said the issue was minor.

Passengers were taken off the plane and are awaiting another flight. No injuries were reported.