Charlotte firefighters respond to two fires at the same house on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to two fires at the same house within 11 hours of each other on Tuesday.

The fire department told FOX 46 that it’s “very unusual” for a residential structure to have another fire after a scene was cleared and it is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the first fire around 8 a.m. on the 12800 block of Caldwell Rd in east Charlotte which caused an estimated property loss of $200,000 after it took 45 minutes to control the incident.

The fire involved the HVAC unit while the property was under renovations and was said to be accidental.

Update Structure Fire 12800 Block of Caldwell Rd pic.twitter.com/yNNeXVsVMj — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2020

Not even 12 hours later around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to another fire at the house with heavy fire involvement on all floors. The scene is still ongoing.

There have been no reported injuries.

A photo from the Charlotte Fire Department from the first fire earlier in day.

A photo from the Charlotte Fire Department after the earlier fire was controlled

