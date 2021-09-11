Charlotte first responders remember 9/11 on anniversary by climbing 110 floors at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – With each step, police officers, EMTs and firefighters remember their brothers and sisters lost in the 9/11 attacks. Michael Murphy is a retired firefighter.

He joins the more than 560 climbers remembering the victims who died 20 years ago, climbing 110 floors at Truist Field in their honor.

“It’s just keeping the memory alive. You know, that’s pretty much it,” Murphy said. “I’m here amongst just the firefighters that are lost in between that, and the bunks for mental health and September is Suicide Prevention Month as well.”

The event honors the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement personnel, and 10 EMS workers who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. Murphy says he’s also climbing for fellow officers who have died since then.

Six bells symbolize a significant event on September 11th, as 2,977 small flags of remembrance blow in the wind. It’s in the shape of the Twin Towers and sits on display at Romare Bearden Park. Staurt Barrett and his wife Pat were there paying their respect. The two live in Charlotte after meeting in New York and say the victims will never be forgotten.

“We were in New York that day and we lost friends and we just want to come down and remember, we will never forget that day,” Pat said. “I’m just overcome by the emotions that I can only imagine those who are even closer, you know, those that served and those who really lost family members, as we said to friends from church, but their friends and they meant something but I can only imagine it’s overwhelming.”

It’s their first time coming to a 9/11 ceremony. They lost two friends in the attacks and wanted to pay their respect. They say it’s those hundreds of flags in the park that make them proud to be Americans.

“Thank god for being in America. America means a lot to us.” Pat said. “We’re both foreigners we can say and it means a lot to see that this country, we are not going to forget. And we are forgiving.”