Charlotte firefighters head to Louisiana to assist Hurricane Laura response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Fire Department swift-water rescue teams left Thursday morning to help with the response in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane along the Gulf Coast.

CFD said the teams are trained in boat operations, technical water rescue and Urban Search and Rescue.

Godspeed and prayers for a safe return. I'm confident @charlottefire NC USAR Taskforce 3 will meet the mission and assist those affected by Hurricane Laura. #CFDPride pic.twitter.com/vGnYv913vn — Reginald Johnson (@RegE_TJohnson) August 27, 2020

Swift-water rescue teams from the Greensboro Fire Department were also deployed.

GFD says they plan to use boats and other equipment to rescue people from homes and help people who are stranded by the floodwaters in precarious locations.

The Charlotte firefighters will focus on urban search and rescue.

