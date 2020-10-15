Charlotte firefighter injured in early morning house fire

One firefighter was injured and a home suffered extensive damage in a house fire Thursday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said a two-story house caught fire around 2 a.m. in the 12000 block of Sandringham Place near North Tryon Street Thursday morning. Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived.

Firefighters contained the blaze in 55 minutes, but have been unable to search the entire house due to extensive damage to the heavy flames left behind.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

