Charlotte FC will not be headquartered at Eastland Mall site, as previously proposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting a better look at the changes set to come to the Eastland Mall site.

By the end of 2022, the area could be a lot more than just a place for soccer. Homes, business, parks and fields could all become part of the development.

Charlotte city leaders got a look at the plans for the site and a comprehensive list of what they plan on doing during their Monday meeting, but it was noted that something important was missing, and council members had questions.

“In the original plan, there was a more solid commitment to the area and to Uptown,” Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said.

Charlotte’s MLS team, the Charlotte Football Club, will not be headquartered at the site, and the incentives have been slashed.

“I want a long term plan,” councilman Malcom Graham said.

Instead, it’s being replaced by the headquarters for an elite soccer academy. Part of the reason, they say, is due to the pandemic.

“COVID has had a toll on all of us, and professional sports,” Carolina Panthers Chief Operating Officer Mark hart said.

Despite that, support seems to be there for the plan, and this is not to say soccer won’t be there. It will, in droves, along with plans to provide affordable housing and small businesses with a minority focus.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Those who still have questions on the plan say that there needs to be a magnet to bring people to the site once it’s complete.

Mayor Vi Lyles says that magnet may be the opportunities for youth soccer and right now, she’s glad it’s not anything else.

“The world is changing, and I’m glad we didn’t make the decisions we did on Eastland. I’m glad there’s not a soundstage sitting out there, and that’s one of the first things that we considered when I came on,” Lyles said.

It is not yet known where the new MLS headquarters will be.

The plan presented Monday night will go up for a vote on Nov. 9. If it’s passed, demolition and construction work could start before the end of the year.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE