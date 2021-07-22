‘American dream.’ Charlotte FC coach Miguel Angel Ramirez ready to build something special in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Football Club officially introduced its first head coach in club history on Thursday.

Miguel Angel Ramirez was introduced at his first press conference at Bank of America Stadium in front of dozens of fans and media members.

At 36-years-old, Ramirez, who is from Spain, is the youngest head coach in the MLS and coached in Brazil before coming to Charlotte.

He said he’s just living the American dream right now.

“I have always wanted to experience what it is like to live in such a multicultural and multinational country where everyone has the possibility to live the American dream,” Ramírez said.

Charlotte FC and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he knew Ramirez was the choice for coach after one Zoom call.

“When we talked to Miguel and got done with the zoom call, I said I’m done. I’m done. We’re going to get this guy,” Tepper said. “This guy had a process, a clear thought of what he wanted, history of developing young talent, knows how he wants to play the game.”

Ramirez responded by saying he knows there is a certain way that things will be done.

“I didn’t sell myself to Charlotte, my teams tell you something about me,” Ramirez said. “The players I worked for tell you something about me. Maybe this is what Charlotte paid for. They want to bring here a philosophy and a way of doing things off the pitch.”