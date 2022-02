WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Charlotte FC lost to D.C. United at the nation’s capital 3-0 Saturday night in its first ever MLS match.

Michael Steveen Estrada Martínez scored in the 37th minute for D.C. United, and they held Charlotte FC scoreless the rest of the way en route to the shutout win.

Charlotte FC will host the L.A. Galaxy in its inaugural home match on March 5 at Bank of America Stadium.