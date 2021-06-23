Charlotte FC and Ally debut new soccer pitch in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Football Club just dedicated its first mini-pitch for youth and adults in the Queen City.

It’s the first of 22 soccer fields planned across the Carolinas.

Field space is a premium, but a day like Wednesday is why Charlotte FC and Ally are investing the big bucks.

“I don’t think it’s ever been done in Charlotte before where we’ve kind of given a field to a community and allowed them to be the number one focus,” director of Street Soccer Peter Fink said.

The new soccer pitch is nestled in between two buildings at the apartments at Sailboat Bay in east Charlotte. Today, the neighborhood got to give it a try.

“Everybody can enjoy it so we really love it,” one player said.

It’s Charlotte FC’s hope that they can teach kids life skills through the game of soccer, and have a positive impact on their lives.

“It allows us to broaden our reach and impact more families, which is my number one goal,” Fink continued.

The state of the art field is the same turf the pros will play on.

“The one big piece about this turf is that there is no upkeep, we drop it and we’ll make sure it looks great 365, but this makes it super simple: rain or shine, they could be out here,” Charlotte FC Club president Nick Kelly said.