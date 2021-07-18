Charlotte Farmer’s Market finally gets long-awaited opening celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Saturday marked a grand celebration for the Uptown Farmers Market that organizers said was long overdue.

The market is the first of it’s kind in the Uptown area that is focusing on community, supporting local businesses and tackling food insecurity.

Jan Johnson, part of the management team for the Uptown Farmers Market said, “We opened last year in the middle of COVID, but we couldn’t gather as a community in the way that we wanted to.”

The market’s permanent home sits in the parking lot of First Baptist Charlotte at 300 Davidson St. in Uptown. More than 40 different vendors highlight the best the area has to offer from baked good, eggs, meat, cheeses, and fresh just-picked produce.

Johnson said, it’s part of bringing healthy choices to what’s considered to be a bit of a food-desert.

“This is some of the healthiest nutrition that you can buy in the city, because a lot of this produce that’s here, got harvested yesterday,” she explained.

First Baptist also lent its wall to a massive and colorful mural, painted by local artist Curtis King.

Charlotte Mayor, Vi Lyles, was also on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. She said she’s particularly thrilled about the market’s mission to fight food insecurity by creating easy, urban access and accepting EBT and SNAP cards.

“When you feed a family with kids and with their elders, we know that will be a healthier city,” she said.

Some vendors like A-Wow the Plant Gal have been part of the market since the beginning and are happy to connect with even more people, face-to-face.

Owner, Adwowa Afenyi-Annan, said “It’s everything. The growing part is fun, but being able to see everyone — people come and show me pictures of where they planted the stuff and how it’s growing so nicely, that’s why I do this.”

Other businesses like Blue Goat Creamery know that these types of events do so much to support the local famer, but every vendor agrees, they can’t wait to be there week after week.

“Great energy, super well-run, great customers that come back and tell you stories about what they buy from you. It’s awesome,” Afenyi-Annan said.

The Uptown Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday from 8am to 12:30pm, rain or shine, through Dec. 11.

Dogs are welcome and parking is free.