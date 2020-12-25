Charlotte escape room lets families, friends solve puzzles together

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “First we picked out the themes,” Sarah Hamer said.

Hamer, who owns Escape Tactics in south Charlotte with her husband, took FOX 46 on a behind-the-scenes tour, both physically and psychologically, of their escape room attraction.

Escape Tactics, which features seven different themed escape rooms is an attraction guaranteed to please anyone and everyone.

“Being in an Egyptian tomb is different. Being in a jungle is different,” Hamer said.

Hamer described all seven rooms and the psychology behind designing the clues to fit the theme and how different people go about interpreting them. Whether it be in an Egyptian tomb or onboard an airplane, FOX 46 learned that designing the clues is just as big of a challenge as finding them.

While never the answer to any clue in any game, Hamer explains how brut force can be a somewhat common solution for some people. It also contributes to the ongoing challenge to fix, replace, and or re-design certain props and clues so that participants can better interpret them and complete the game. She pointed out that in almost any game a leader appears and that sometimes that person can be both right or wrong.

If they are wrong, it will often throw the rest of the participants off. The best solution is to ask for hints and be very verbal amongst the group about what it is you find or observe to help find a pattern and ultimately escape.

Interestingly enough, she finds that kids are among the most successful participants in an escape room. Perhaps they owe it to their imagination as they are often right, and they are right quickly.

She did also mention that it helps to have an adult around to help keep them focused on things they notice to further develop a pattern.

Whether it be from a Pasadena apartment or the depths of a coal mine, each room is designed to challenge both the logical, intuitive, and imaginative thinker.

The clock is ticking, do you have what it takes to escape?

