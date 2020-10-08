Charlotte elementary repurposes newspaper stands to collect books, supplies for CMS students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clear Creek Elementary School parents and teachers are keeping students occupied with books and art supplies.

Christy Bost, a fourth-grade teacher and Chair of Community and Family Engagement at the school, says they started collecting books over the summer.

“Students don’t have access to the books that they normally would inside the school building… and we all know reading is such an important piece of education. No matter what grade.’

After researching ways to house the free books, they came across an idea to recycle old newspaper stands. The only problem was, they found three through Facebook Marketplace.

They turned two stands into book libraries and one into a supply house.

Art teacher Jesse Armstrong decorated all three bins. She said when school started, she noticed students most students couldn’t complete assignments.

“I do see all the students here at Clear Creek, so I was able to quickly notice that it was a whole school issue, and I’m sure a whole district–county issue really.”

Armstrong explained during this pandemic art is the best way for students to get their feelings out.

“With different injustices, with COVID, art is a really great way to express yourself. I always like to say you can share things with art that you can’t with words.”

CMS parent and PTA Community Support Chairperson, Erica Carpenter, said these stands have received great support from the community. She said it’s come at a time when students need these resources most.

“When we got sent home in March, and we found out we weren’t coming back to school, my first though was what is my son going to read? What are his classmates reading?”





Carpenter, along with Armstrong and Bost, are looking to expand the project from just Clear Creek.

A book library is already at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Rd, but they want students to have more access.

At this time, they’re accepting donations that would find more newspaper stands or purchase lumber to build stands from scratch.

“If you can donate lumber materials, plexiglass, we can get them built,” Carpenter said.

For more detailed information on how you can donate books, supplies or stands, email: jessem.kisner@cms.k12.nc.us or jessekarmstrong@gmail.com.

