Charlotte Douglas implementing safety changes ahead of holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some families still plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday despite the pandemic.

It’s safe to say, for many, it’s been a while since taking flight.

“This is my second flight,” said passenger Gloria Carbone. “Been doing a little bit of road tripping,” she said.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is implementing a number of changes to help keep passengers safe.

“This is going to be a very busy place over Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jack Christine, Charlotte Douglas Airport Operating Officer.

The airport is expecting 17,000 passengers who start their trip in Charlotte over Thanksgiving. Compare that to the 33,000-38,000 last year. Still, they’re doing everything they can to keep things clean and safe.

American Airlines is using a new chemical in their electrostatic fogging devices. It has a longer life expectancy, making it more powerful and effective against COVID-19.

Cleaning crews wipe down every part of the airplane you touch: seatbelts, seatbelt buckles, windows, window shades, arm rests. American Airlines employees call them “high touch points.”

Travelers will see acrylic barriers at TSA checkpoints and ticket counters to separate passengers and workers.

Even though there might be fewer fliers, there’s still 1.8 million square feet to clean indoors.

“We have different types of technology in different parts of the building,” Christine told FOX 46.

Bipolar ionization helps to clean and circulate the air. There are 60 different hand sanitizing stations located throughout the airport. Even the cleaning crew is in the process of getting certified to uphold a higher standard of cleanliness; measures taken to keep passengers and employees safe.

