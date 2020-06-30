Charlotte Douglas Airport gets $17.4M for facelift

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is getting a major facelift thanks to some federal funding, according to an announcement Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that approximately $800 million in federal funding will be distributed to enhance airport safety and infrastructure throughout the country.

$17,421,745 will go toward an expanded apron, which is defined as the line or ramps, where planes park and load and unload passengers. the airport covers more than 5,500 acres of land and is a hub for American Airlines.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Two other airports in the area will also receive aid. The Lancaster County Airport will receive $913,000 for a runway installation, a vertical and visual guidance system, and a rehabilitate apron.

Pageland Airport will get $111,111 for obstruction markings, lighting, and non-hazardous removal.

About $100 million of the aid will go towards coronavirus aid and relief.

Unrelated to this funding, the airport is currently in the midst of a $422 million runway project. There are also multiple concourses under expansion and a CATS tram is expected to be completed by 2030.