Charlotte Douglas airport seeing record amount of passengers with travel back to normal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Travel is back to pre-pandemic numbers at Charlotte Douglas International with a record count of passengers just this weekend.

Some lines were so long it caused people to miss their flights.

” I am an avid believer, you need the two hours, like show up to the airport two hours early,” one passenger said.

Passengers like baby Mikayla and her mom made it to the airport with plenty of time to spare over the weekend.

Hundreds of passengers weren’t as lucky, missing flights because of massive lines at the ticket counter and security checkpoint.

The TSA says officers screened 72,000 passengers at 17 of the 20 lanes available.

A spokesperson gave Fox 46 three tips to pass along for people traveling soon.

Check a bag if you. It’s less likely your carry on will be pulled for secondary screening

Arrive 2-3 hours early if you can

Listen to people at the airport directing traffic.

“You’ll go through security, you’ll have time… yes, you’ll wait for a bit but you’ll get a seat at the gate,” another passenger said. “You can find a charger and just chill before the airplane boards.”

These passengers are on-board with being punctual and understand the unique situation Charlotte faces with it’s smaller than usual and spread out security checkpoints.

“I flew in last Thursday and it was pretty quick,” Mikayla’s mom said. “So hopefully this line stays pretty small, that way it wont be so bad for me and the little one to get through.”

The TSA continues to look for more screeners to work at airports across the country. In Charlotte at least 50 more Transportation Security Officers are needed. A spokesperson says the shortage is currently being filled by part-time employees who are working full-time schedules.