Charlotte Douglas Airport expecting big crowds ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Douglas Airport officials are expecting a busy weekend as travel picks up again and people prepare for the upcoming holiday.

Airport officials say they are expecting large cowds for the next four months as the summer travel season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, this holiday nearly 2.5 million Americans will fly, nearly six times more than last year. However, it’s still about 23 percent fewer passengers than in 2019.

Compared to the same five-day time period in 2020, Thursday, May 27 – Monday, May 31, American Airlines says they’re schedule has increased 134 percent and customer traffic is expected to nearly triple.

The highest travel days are expected on Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31 with an expected 24,000 to 26,000 passengers flying out of Charlotte Douglas. This is compared to the airport’s daily average of 10,000 passengers.

In order to keep up with the summer travel demand, TSA is looking to hire 1,000 new officers before July 4.

Experts say leisure travel will stay at record highs, but thanks to virtual meetings, business travel may never come back to pre-pandemic levels.

Airport officials are also offering some tips to anyone who plans to travel this weekend.

PARKING

Parking will be in high demand, so travelers are encouraged to book their parking online at cltairport.com and select the ‘Book Parking’ tab. All lots except for the Express Deck will be open.

Safety measures remain in place with all passengers required to wear a face mask while on airport property–inside and outside of the terminal.

ARRIVE EARLY

TSA and airlines recommend arriving to the airport at least two hours before your flight.

SAFETY

TSA is continuing to require face coverings in the airport. Face masks available for passengers upon request at the Airport Visitor Info Center on the Baggage Claim level and at all TSA checkpoint podiums.

All airlines are continuing to require passengers to wear a face mask to board a flight as well.

Charlotte Douglas officials say the staff is continuing to clean daily and perform deep cleanings terminals and on buses at night. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the terminal.

BE PATIENT

During this period of increased travel, passengers are asked to be patient and courteous to airport employees who are working hard to make sure the travel experience is easy, enjoyable and safe!