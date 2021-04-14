Charlotte Douglas Airport continuing upward trend of post-pandemic travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Spring Break and Easter continued to push the travel industry–specifically airlines–in a positive direction.

On Wednesday, we learned of an upgrade of sorts for Charlotte-Douglas.

Don’t expect an open middle seat anymore when you’re flying out of Charlotte. The spirit of travelers are up, bookings are up and so is the outlook for the airport.

Almost a year a half since my last airplane flight so I’m very excited,” said Jim Hardy of Pinehurst, NC. “Glad to see it opening back up.”

Hardy and millions of other passengers across the nation are flocking to airport in numbers close to the pre-pandemic days of flying.

Booking a ticket is on a lot of people’s to-do list right now.

“I think they should go ahead and get it. Have no doubts everybody needs it.”

Gloria and Joe Long were hopping on a flight to Boston and happy to get moving again.

“We’re headed to the national parks up in Utah and Grand Canyon and Arizona,” said Larry Lewiston, who is traveling to several national parks.

A new report from industry rating provider Fitch lists Charlotte-Douglas as one of the first airports to recover from the pandemic travel slump. The airport’s outlook rating upgraded to a AA-.

Playing into that score is a large number of completely booked planes with a 90 percent load factor on American Airlines compared to 2019 bookings. Also helping is American’s new route structuring with almost a quarter of all planes in the system coming through Charlotte.

It’s a positive outlook for passengers everywhere as our turbulent year of uncertainty finally begins to smooth out.

“It’s got to get better because we can’t live this way forever,” Gloria said.

In the last week , the CDC has supported the idea of travel for fully vaccinated people both domestically and internationally. Keep in mind that definition of fully vaccinated means waiting two weeks after your last dose to pack your bags and head out of town.