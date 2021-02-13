Charlotte doctors explain why flu cases have been unusually low this year and why we’re not out of the woods yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – With so much focus on COVID-19, it may be easy to forget that this is the height of flu season in the United States but doctors say they are hardly seeing any flu cases at all.

Health officials nationwide have reported an unusually low number of influenza cases this year, and that is the trend in the Charlotte area as well.

However, officials tell Fox 46 that there could still be a flu resurgence over the next couple of months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal influenza activity in the United States is much lower than in years past.

“The incidence is just incredibly low in our practice and all around the city,” says Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health, calls it remarkable.

“We’re seeing very, very little influenza on the order of a handful of hospitalized cases and just not even much in the ambulatory setting.”

A CDC map from late January to early February 2021, shows low to minimal flu activity nationwide.

Another CDC map from the same week last year showed many states with high to very high flu activity.

“Respiratory viruses all spread kind of the same way through close contact with respiratory droplets, so I think we’re seeing the impact of the preventative measures for COVID spilling over into flu,” says Dr. Passaretti.

“Then, of course, a lot of flu spreads through school and kids, so a lot of kids are not in school and so they are not spreading those germs,” adds Dr. Brauning.

The CDC reports only one influenza-associated pediatric death so far this flu season, compared to 195 last flu season and 144 the season before that.

Dr. Brauning says when patients come in to her office with high fevers and body aches, they are tested for both coronavirus and influenza.

“We do still test for flu in cases that just really look like they could be flu. We just really aren’t getting positives back.”

Both doctors warn that we are not out of the woods yet. Sometimes they see flu cases through March and April.

“There could be a resurgence of flu, it actually coming into the area, and the numbers going up,” says Dr. Brauning.

Dr. Passaretti agrees, “We may see some increases in activity over the coming months.”

Doctors say if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the health benefits of following the 3 W’s (Wear, wait wash).

“I do wonder if in the future, if masking at least during flu season may become a more common thing,” says Dr. Passaretti.

“We can make a huge impact on every inflection and every virus,” says Dr. Brauning. And that, “is really empowering for future years.”