Charlotte DMV blames closure on ‘staff shortage’ even though it’s due to ‘COVID situation’

The real reason is at least one employee reported experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, FOX 46 learned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The sign on the door of the Charlotte DMV says it needed to close for two days “due to a staff shortage.” Online, the closing was blamed on “health and safety concerns.” The real reason is at least one employee reported experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, FOX 46 has learned.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said Cory Craven, who showed up to the DMV on West Arrowood Road Monday to fill out paperwork. “But during these times, it is what it is, and you got to roll with the punches.”

He was surprised to learn the closing was due to COVID-19 and not a “staff shortage.”

“They shouldn’t make up an excuse,” said Craven. “If someone has COVID, they should be more transparent about it.”

The president of the North Carolina Nurses Association Dr. Dennis Taylor takes issue with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s sign and vaguely worded tweet.

“The best practice,” said Dr. Taylor, “is to be as transparent as you can with all the information you have.”

NCDOT officials confirmed the closure is due to a “COVID situation.” Officials would only confirm at least one employee reported symptoms and the office was closed “to be extra cautious.” A spokesperson would not say how many employees may be impacted or if anyone experiencing symptoms interacted with the public.

Coworkers are self-isolating pending test results.

“Do they have a responsibility to let the public know, and their customers know, if an employee tester positive?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Well I think they have an ethical responsibility to do that,” said Dr. Taylor. “I think it only makes sense.”

With cases on the rise, and Thanksgiving just three days away, he says the agency should be direct and transparent in order to help slow the spread.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“When there has been a potential exposure like this then it’s very important for you to be as forthcoming with all information as you can,” he said. “But still maintaining the healthcare privacy information of the employee.”

FOX 46 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Mecklenburg County Health Department but did not hear back.

If the employee’s COVID test comes back negative, the DMV will reopen Wednesday. If not, the facility will be disinfected and health officials will be notified to begin contact tracing.

Customers with appointments will be rescheduled.

Latest headlines from FOX 46