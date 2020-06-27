Charlotte deputy named police chief in Richmond, Va.

Charlotte Chief Deputy Gerald Smith has been named the new police chief in Richmond, Virginia.

Most recently Smith has been leading up the distribution of information regarding the mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road where four people ended up dying. Smith said 181 rounds of ammunition had been collected and expressed concern that out of 400 witnesses to the shooting, very few people were willing to speak to try to help Charlotte police track down the suspects.

Smith joined CMPD in 1991 and was promoted to his current rank in 2019.

Smith served as chief of the investigative services unit overseeing major crimes including homicides, which Charlotte saw in record numbers in 2019. It was just the third time in nearly 20 years the Queen City went over 100 homicides.

Meanwhile Richmond, Virginia has had its fair share of issues recently. Smith replaces an interim chief who was removed from the position just 10 days after being appointed. The interim was replacing a police chief who the mayor announced was resigning following tense clashes between George Floyd protesters and police.

Smith starts his new position on July 1.

