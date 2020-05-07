Charlotte demonstration planned in honor of unarmed black man shot, killed in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This weekend, a demonstration is planned in Charlotte to bring awareness to the horrific killing of an unarmed black man in Georgia.

Last February, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two men while jogging in his neighborhood.

Investigators say the men said they suspected Arbery of being a burglar. They say the men who shot Arbery was a former district attorney and his son. They haven’t been arrested or charged in the case.

On Wednesday, protests calling for an arrest to be made took place in Gynn County, GA.

The Georgia district attorney is calling for the case to go to a grand jury to decide if any charges should be made.

The NAACP of Charlotte is organizing Saturday’s protest. They say it will start at Little Rock AME Zion at 10:45 a.m.