Charlotte crash victim wants more lights along Harris Houston Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) – A woman is using her life-threatening vehicle crash to educate about drivers’ awareness and petition to make roads safer.

Angela Dukes was headed to a surprise birthday party on January 16, when she crashed head-on into a tree.

“I just moved to Charlotte in 2019, so I’m looking at the GPS and not paying attention as much as I should to the road,” Dukes explained.

It was at that moment in the dark night and looking down at her GPS she would lose control.

She said she doesn’t remember calling 9-11, but looking at her call log, she was on the phone with dispatch for about 3 minutes. As she was transported to the hospital, she was still alert and asking to speak with family.

Once settled, doctors described how critical her injuries were.

“Your hip socket pushed up into your pelvis and fractured it… You’ve broken your ribs 2 through 9 on the right side,” the doctor told her. “Your right hand, middle carpal bone is broken, and you have a fracture in your neck.”

Still, Dukes found a way to smile, but beat herself up for not taking extra precaution while driving down the dark road.

“When I was kid, we used to just print off the instructions on where we’re going and read them and look around see where you’re going… but technology has advanced, and you have to advance right along with it,” she explained.

As Dukes puts it, she’s living by a new motto, “broken crayons still color.” She’s sharing her experience to help teenagers understand the dangers of distracted driving and impaired driving.”

“I don’t want what happened to me, to happen to you.”

Dukes is currently in rehab trying to walk again, but in the meantime, you can catch her on social media sharing her recovery journey.