Charlotte Convention center excited to be back in person, operating as normal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Driving around Uptown Charlotte, you’re bound to see construction around the Charlotte Convention Center. Equipment working, fencing up and a constant sound of noise from the site across from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

But don’t let all that noise fool you. Inside, business is back, and it’s getting back to normal. And for some, it’s a glorious sight.

“It’s been a long 15 months,” said Rob Olis, who was contracted out for audio/visual work at a convention in Uptown. “It’s exciting to be back in here. Our last show was last March.”

For Olis, just getting to this point has been a long road he can say he’s nearing the end of.

“It’s great to have hugs instead of Zoom waves,” he said.

What became the new normal for conventions, expos and trade shows last year left a lot to be desired.

For the city of Charlotte, they couldn’t being conventions and trade shows in due to COVID restrictions.

For the organization, there was a severe lack of face-to-face interaction.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m ‘Zoomed’ out at this point,” said Tim Minton with the North Carolina Home Builders Association.

Minton said the NCHBA didn’t even have a virtual expo last year. This year, however, they’re planning on being as normal as possible.

“I think we’ve lost a little bit of those relationships,” said Minton. “And a lot of this is about relationships and the people you can call after the event.”

According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, they said they are getting more calls and more interest from groups wanting to come into the area for business conventions.

As of earlier this month, the CRVA said the number of hotel rooms sold in Mecklenburg County was at 125,000, which is a new post-COVID high. Percentage-wise, it accounted for about 60% of the total.

FOX 46 reached out to a number of other organizations hosting events in Charlotte. Despite plans to operate as normal, many said they aren’t expecting to be at capacity.