Charlotte company that improves air quality and eliminates pathogens seeing uptick in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As coronavirus cases rise, doctors warn the virus may be airborne. Now, many companies are working to make sure the air you breathe is safe.

Global Plasma Solutions has been installing their equipment in Charlotte businesses as well as companies nationwide.

“This is a preventative measure to go in with the big picture of indoor air quality,” said Scott Gugenheim, Global Plasma Solutions Executive VP of sales.

GPS has been in the air quality business for 12 years.

“Our business has obviously exploded and it all has to do with indoor air quality,” Gugenheim said, “because now it is on the map and people are thinking about it.”

Their technology goes inside HVAC systems and spits out ions that fight bad pathogens.

A GPS employee explained how it worked. “So if somebody sneezes, you’ve seen that slow motion video where the vapor and droplets come out. Our technology charges those [droplets] with positive and negative charges,” he continued. “Like a magnet, and they clump together, and they fall out of the air and get caught on the HVAC system filter.”

Their product has been tested in a lab that actually had COVID-19.

“It was 99.4 effective in 30 minutes,” Gugenheim said.

That means it got rid of nearly all the bad pathogens in a half hour.

Global Plasma Solutions has more than 250,000 installations nationwide. One of the clients they like to talk about is the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“They were using it prior to COVID-19 for other purposes; mainly, odor removal,” Gugenheim said. “Now, it’s doing things they never even expected.”

Other companies like Brewers at 4001 Yancey are jumping on board.

“If it ends up being a mandate at some point, we’re already ahead of the game,” said General Manager Chris DeCamp.

The brewery installed the system just a few months ago because of the pandemic.

“With them doing more research on COVID and saying that it could potentially be more airborne,” DeCamp said, “we feel that it was a great decision.”

Restaurants aren’t the only businesses installing the technology. GPS says they’re seeing a big uptick in universities and schools as they prepare for the fall if students are back in physical classrooms.