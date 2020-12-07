Charlotte company ends 2020 on a high note with massive Times Square billboard

Schleich USA is ending its 85th anniversary year on a high note with a massive Times Square billboard in New York City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Schleich USA, headquartered in Charlotte, is ending its 85th anniversary year on a high note with a massive Times Square billboard in New York City.

Schleich’s 85th-anniversary celebrations began at Toy Fair New York earlier this year when the animal figurine manufacturer entreated toy lovers across the globe to submit their own photos or videos of their creative playtime experiences for the chance to appear on a Times Square billboard.

Following a public vote and more than 5,000 entries, 7-year-old Paxton from Missouri, 13-year-old Addison from California, and 7-year-old JoJo from Maryland were named the winners of the contest.

Their imaginations included horses in comedy clubs, puppies playing freeze tag and more!

