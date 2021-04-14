Charlotte community volunteering to make community garden for the youth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A community garden is in the making in an area where Leslie Kirkpatrick said it’s needed. She’s the founder of the nonprofit Links Community Development Corporation.

The garden is next to her office off Trinity Road in Charlotte and where she works with middle and high school kids teaching them skills about entrepreneurship.

Kirkpatrick and other volunteers are digging in to make a difference.

“We figured this was the area that needed us the most, there’s a lot of crime, the schools in this area have really low grades,” Kirkpatrick said. “We figured if we could have a place where they can come, it looks nice they can also learn outside enjoy the fresh air and just be able to give this community another space that they can use.”

Right now, there’s only one park nearby and limited space for kids to play. More than 50 fruits and vegetables will be planted inside blue plant beds offering another safe place for them.

Kirkpatrick said she wants to offer kids opportunities she never had but wanted.

“My mom had to work multiple jobs to be able to make sure that we were okay,” Kirkpatrick said. “I wanted to be able to give those kids that don’t have the finances the same opportunity that the kids that do have the fortune of a two-parent home or just better financial situations.”

Her husband Carrington is from the 28216 area and has seen a fair share of crime in the community. He said bringing the garden here could change that while helping people build a new mindset.

“I have never seen a community garden over here before,” Carrington said. “We’re here for the long haul because we feel like the community really needs what we have to offer like learning about their finances, learning about how to eat better, learning how to be self-sufficient.”

The group plans to host weekly tutoring session in the garden once it’s set up. They still need more plants and supplies though. You can click here to donate.

“Kids think that success happens overnight,” Leslie said. “But giving them the opportunity to also see growth in the garden not only promotes good health but also teaches them, you are going to have to weed through your life take out the things that prevent you from growing.”