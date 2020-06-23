Charlotte community members march, plead for end to violence after 3 killed, 11 injured in weekend shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The search for answers and suspects is on as police work to find out why someone fired shots into a crowd of more than 400 people.

It happened during a Juneteenth celebration of Beatties Ford Road and by the end of it, three people were dead and 11 were left injured. The incident led to a march unlike any we’ve seen lately here in Charlotte.

It is not lost on anyone that marched Monday why this was happening, and this was a different tone of the marches and protests we’ve seen lately. Not only was it silent, it was solemn.

The community honored the victims with a makeshift memorial in the area where the shooting took place and with a march that they say, is more about the violence in the community that simply needs to stop. They were also joined by the family of one of those killed overnight.

It was somewhat impromptu, but it did bring out a good amount of people, wanting to address the community violence happening here.

Organizers of the march say the people shot were all quite young. Two of the three victims that died are under 30 and it happened during what was supposed to be a celebration.

“It does hit you personally, because it could be your child and at the end of the day, that’s someone else’s child.”

FOX 46 had the chance to speak to some of those marching who live along Beatties Ford Road who say they are coming out now because what happened overnight is on top of other issues in the community and they’re fed up.

“It’s just a boiling point. I just can’t sit up and not do anything,” Katrina Cherry said.

The march, happening just up the road from some of the protesting and riots from a few weeks ago. The marchers worked with CMPD and they wanted to send a message of unity, and also respect to the families of those killed.

Cherry lives in the area where it happened and she wanted to do something about it.

“I hear the youth out here marching, I’m going to march for change,” Cherry said.

Hours after the shooting, the demonstrators and members of the family of one of those killed marched a mile and a half along Beatties Ford Road to the scene of the shooting. From there, they made a plea to the community.

“We can’t keep doing this, y’all. We can’t keep doing this.”

Meanwhile, for those out in the middle of it all,

Police say over a hundred shots ran out in the middle of the weekend gathering, leaving three dead and nearly a dozen injured.

“There were so many people out here with kids, it’s pointless.”

This was out of a group of about 400 people that were out, but right now, there is no sign of who did it.

“We’re talking about 400 people in one spot. Not one witness,” said Officer Gerald Smith with CMPD.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They are urging witnesses to come forward.