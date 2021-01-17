Charlotte community helps put residents of Tent City to work by cleaning up the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In an effort to clean up the trash and waste around tent city in uptown Charlotte, community groups along with the county sanitation department came out with trucks and trash bags to kick off a program that centered on putting the homeless to work.

“Individual do want to work out here,” a volunteer said. “Individuals do want to get off their feet.”

On Sunday, they went to work with pitchforks, grabbers and rakes in hand. Residents of tent city joined volunteers from Money Matters and Kingdom Builders International Ministries.

“We decided to pay them, to give them the opportunity to earn some cash,” “So, we are paying residents of tent city $10 an hour to help with this initiative.”

“Feel good and it needs to be more incentives that put more money in people’s pockets, and at the same time, one area, and that’s what the city council failed to recognize.”

Armed with trahsbags, gloves and masks donated by the Mecklenburg County Department of Sanitation, they split into teams, cleaning up areas along North Tryon, College and North Graham Streets.

“Some time ago there were some complaints about the people out here and the trash that’s out here, and you know, we’re just glad to be able to come out just to assist and kind of do our part,” another volunteer said.

Charlotte’s homeless population has grown since the start of the pandemc.

“Many think of those involved in substance abuse and mental illness but with everything that has taken place with COVID, you have some of everybody out here,” a member of Money Matters said.