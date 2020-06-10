Charlotte community gathers as artists paint massive Black Lives Matter mural in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People packed Tryon Street Tuesday, painting, conversing, eating and cleaning. The vibe was one of unity and love as 16 painters went to work doing what they do best. Some of the artists FOX 46 spoke with said they feel best part is that they’re making history.

“Working with brand ‘The Moth’, I was given the task of helping to curate today’s artists for this particular project. It’s very important that you have the right people involved when doing something to this magnitude and this scale,” artist Dammit Wesley said.

Wesley is one of over a dozen collaborating with the city, Charlotte is Creative and brand The Moth to construct this masterpiece.

Charlotte’s assistant city manager gave the “okay.”

“What came to me as a planner was how can we use this as a form of art to occupy that space between place and race so to speak. I said ‘okay how about we do something in our Main Street, Uptown?’” Assistant City Manager Taiwo Iaiyeoba said.

As brushes hit the street with several messages boxed into the mural, some artists say they hope people understand what this means for humanity.

“This is a conversation between what you and I go through everyday trying to make others realize. The hard minded people,” artist Kiana Mui said.

Photographers are also filing in to document what they call “an important moment,” one they’ll remember for a lifetime.

“This is obviously a very, very important cause that we could not miss out on making history with. Our company really wanted to be out here and show our support and show that we are here to support others and everyone here,” said Morgan Snow, a photographer.

FOX 46 is told the mural will be there permanently. Most of the artists were out there well into the night.

