Charlotte city leaders attend demonstration in Marshall Park

Mecklenburg County commissioner Mark Jerrell is leading a demonstration in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday.

Mayor Vi Lyles, incoming CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and Sheriff Garry McFadden were all in attendance as the event kicked off in Marshall Park just after 4 p.m.

Community leaders and activists like Greg Jackson joined the city and county leaders as they prayed and spoke about why they were gathered.

Organizers took time to speak about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. One sign from a protester read ‘NO MORE HASHTAGS’, referring to the names of black Americans killed by police that have been used as hashtags on Twitter.

“This is a movement, not a moment,” Sheriff McFadden said. “Don’t let this be seasonal.”

Marcus Graham, the brother of one of the Charleston shooting victims is expected to be there. Wednesday is the five year anniversary of the shooting that left nine people dead during Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina.

LIVE FROM MARSHALL PARK