Charlotte clergy calls on CMPD to change policing after tear gas video

Charlotte clergy members are among many calling CMPD’s actions against protesters Tuesday night unacceptable.

“I wish it were surprise, but it is not it is deep sorrow and sadness disappointment, anger that kind of runs the gamut,” said Peter Wherry, Senior Pastor at Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

Just two days after video surfaced showing police coming at protesters from both sides on Fourth Street, Charlotte clergy are calling for change.

The video shows CMPD officers corral the protestors and then spraying tear gas. One of the people in the group was a clergymen.

“The letter was also important to express solidarity with people who want to protest and solidarity with citizenry of the country whose rights are under attack all over America. In particular, people of color,” Wherry said.

A letter has been signed by more than 60 faith leaders across the Queen City, all of them calling what happened in the video a gross misuse of force

“It should not be that difficult or that complicated to not attack people who are not attacking you,” Wherry said. “I believe we need to start the hard work now of abolishing qualified immunity. I believe we should begin now banning the use of gas on citizens of Charlotte.”

Pastor Wherry says he’s hopeful the letter sheds light on policies within the force that need to change, but he also said its time to pass the baton to new leadership.

“The chief needs to resign think if that happens on your watch and I hear not statement of regret, apology or explanation. I think you should go.”

Wherry says the community need to be able to trust the police department and feel that protests or not, they will be protected.

“We now in the voice of protest and agitation to the letter and holding feet to the fire, we still want to trust but you have forced us to verify.”