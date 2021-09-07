Charlotte city union leaders figuring out next steps with many workers against mandating vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The president of the Charlotte City Worker’s Union, UE Local 150, confirms that some members have told him if the city mandates vaccines, they will quit.

In a letter to Charlotte city leaders, the police, fire, and city workers unions say they support and encourage members to get the COVID vaccine, but they stand united against a vaccine mandate for city employees.

“There’s a lot of people out there that believe the vaccine is beneficial to them,” said Yolian Ortiz, spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9. “There’s people who fear the vaccine and it could cause harm to their bodies. We want to be able to keep that personal choice in the hands of that person.”

The letter from the organizations comes at a time when the city of Charlotte is offering incentives to employees who get vaccinated. It’s part of a goal of having 75% of the workforce vaccinated by November 19th.

Currently, the city sits at 62% of the workforce vaccinated, and that means another 1,100 people need to get the vaccine to reach that goal.

A city spokesperson says there are no conversations about mandatory vaccinations, so why the letter from the unions?

“I think a lot of this could be headed off if we trusted our city leadership,” added Tom Brewer, president of the Charlotte Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 660. “If we had faith in the city manager and those making the decisions.”

All three organizations say they haven’t figured out the next step, but there is still time to talk, which is really what these organizations want.

“We are going to continue to do is talk with the city and be part of that conversation because we feel that sometimes these mandates are put in without talking to your employees,” says Ortiz.

“The city has every right to mandate vaccines, we understand that” added Brewer. “We used the letter to simply say hey, this is where members are at.”