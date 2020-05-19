Charlotte city councilman says RNC can’t go on as usual

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte city councilman says the Republican National Convention cannot go on as usual in Charlotte, unless changes are made.

“The idea of having a convention as usual is unrealistic at this point and would be unsafe,” said Larken Egleston, a Charlotte City councilman.

Egleston, a Democrat who voted two years ago for Charlotte to host the Republican National Convention, now says with the coronavirus pandemic, the convention cannot go on as it was originally planned with 50,000 people.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Egleston, “If you feel confident that safety is going to be considered in this, do you think it should move forward and Charlotte should be host?”

“If we have confidence that this convention can be held and do so without risking the health of its attendees and the people working it or just the citizens of Charlotte, then yeah absolutely, I think the city is still willing and able to host this convention,” answered Egleston.

Over the weekend, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles appeared on national TV, but her spokesperson didn’t get back with FOX 46 when we asked for an interview Monday.

Lyles told MSNBC on the RNC, “We can’t do it if it’s not safe. No matter what it is, we need to keep people safe. We can’t do this just because we agreed to do it in 2018.”

The RNC told FOX 46 health safety is being considered as plans move forward for the convention.

“We’ve been working with local and national officials to put the right procedures in place. We recently hired a senior advisor to advise on medical issues,” said Rick Gorka, Senior Advisor for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The City of Charlotte is contractually obligated to host the convention according to Egleston, so it’s really up to the governor and health officials to make decisions on the parameters.