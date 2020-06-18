Charlotte city councilman remembers sister killed in Charleston church massacre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday marks five years since a white supremacist killed nine people inside a Charleston church. A Charlotte City councilman who lost his sister in the church massacre says the city needs to act now to end racism.

“What mattered to him (the killer) was that they (the church goers) were there, and they were black, so it was an attack on a race of people,” said Malcolm Graham.

His sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd, and eight others were killed at church by a white supremacist five years ago.

The killer, Dylann Roof, was sentenced to die for the shooting inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

But Graham, a Charlotte City councilman, says his sister would say things have not gotten any better today.

WATCH: REMEMBERING THE CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING – FIVE YEARS LATER

“She would probably say that five years later not much has changed in terms of racism and hatred and bigotry.”

Graham says you don’t have to look any further than last month’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But there has been some change. A month after the church massacre, South Carolina took down the Confederate flag on the State House grounds.



“But for their (the church goers’) deaths, that flag would still be flying today, and so it took a tragedy for the flag to come down.”

Malcolm Graham says his sister would be proud of the movement right now to end racism and police brutality.

“She would say, ‘Keep the faith, and do the work,’ that we got to James chapter 2, ‘Faith without works is dead.”

“I hope that this movement will not only go beyond the streets, but also impact what happens in corporate boardrooms and city councils and county commissions,” Malcolm Graham said.

Graham is pushing for Charlotte City Council to make a declaration that racism is a public health crisis, just like Mecklenburg County has already done.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android