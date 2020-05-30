Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston arrested amid protests

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston was arrested amid Friday night protests in west Charlotte, according to CMPD Chief Kerr Putney.

Putney confirmed that Winston was arrested for failure to disperse.

Winston is a self-described “6 foot 4, light-skinned black man with a lot of hair and a loud voice.”

His name may be a familiar name if you were paying attention to the 2016 Keith Scott protests in Uptown Charlotte. Winston was everywhere on Facebook live and was close by when a young protestor, Justin Carr, was shot and killed by a fellow protestor, according to police.

Winston became an outspoken activist in September 2016 after Keith Scott was shot and killed by a CMPD officer.

In September 2017, Winston won the right to run for council at large. He won the seat in November and has served since.

