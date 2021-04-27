Charlotte city councilman advocates for gun-free CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte city councilman told a local newspaper that he believes the city would be better served by replacing CMPD with an agency without guns. He says he’d rather see officers use communications skills than use of force.

FOX 46 asked councilman Braxton Winston whether or not he thinks police officers should carry weapons. He didn’t answer yes or no.

However, when asking if police should respond to a violent 911 call without guns. He referenced multiple SWAT situations where they talked through it, to resolve the conflict with words, rather than force.

“So, I think if you look right now, most of those, those potentially violent situations already right now, resolve using interpersonal skills, as in talking and being present.”

Winston said police carrying weapons instigates more violence.

“I do not believe that…the utilization of violence creates peaceful outcomes,” Winston said. “And I think there’s plenty of evidence in that and we need to do things differently.”

We asked: What if the situation escalates? What if it turns violent?

“I think the police, if they weren’t armed, they become a target. And once they become a target, then we’ll be having other situations that will be having vigils for and that is absolutely, absolutely ridiculous,” said Thomas Sadler.

Sadler has lived in Charlotte for 74 years. He is president of his neighborhood association.

He said the idea having community policing is a much better solution to stopping violence.

“The police are not bad people. We’ve got a few bad apples, but the police in general, generally good people,” he said. “They went on to that forest because they want to help and I believe that the majority of them.”

CMPD has hired an outside consulting agency to help train officers in customer service. Winston said in a newspaper article that the approach was a waste of money.

“That customer service approach is not necessarily my view of the types of reforms and changes that are needed for, again, the government’s role in ensuring a safe community.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said the training or any additional training is a step in the right direction.

“You don’t see the other types of interactions that police officers have, they have still good relationships with people, they still go into do all these beneficial things for our community,” an organization spokesperson said.

As for councilman Winston, he said we need to start doing things differently when it comes to policing in our community.