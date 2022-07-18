CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City might be getting a new historic district. During Monday night’s Charlotte City Council Zoning meeting, the audience was packed with residents from the McCrory Heights neighborhood. They showed up to ask the Council to vote ‘yes’ to make their neighborhood a historic district.

McCrory Heights, which is in District 1 and sits right outside of Uptown, is set to become Charlotte’s eighth historic district. According to city documents, it’s one of Charlotte’s most historically important neighborhoods and was founded by Dr. H.L. McCrory in 1912. McCrory was also the president of Johnson C. Smith for forty years and the second black man to serve as president.

McCrory Heights became more populated in the 1950’s and 60’s with ranch style homes and was populated by many African Americans involved in JCSU.

“This neighborhood helped birth many parts of the civil rights movement. They were highly educated men and women, who demanded black people be treated with respect and also be accommodated in public spaces in charlotte. They held top administrative positions in the school system, and they were the driving force and helping dismantle the walls of segregation. They were responsible for making the city open to everyone, including many elected officials today. Their ideas inspired us all in the modest homes or sacred spaces that deserve the local historic precedent preservation,” said Sean Langley, one of the residents.

Residents say they want their neighborhood to get the historical designation to protect it from gentrification.

A vote on whether or not McCrory Heights will become a historic district won’t come before the council until sometime in August.