Lack of Transparency: Tensions rise between Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Tensions were high between Charlotte’s Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council members on Monday night. The controversy surrounds the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, and what some say is Lyles’ lack of transparency when pushing the plans through.

Lyles apologized to Council members for not making them more aware of her Racial Equity Initiative announcement earlier. But Councilman Tariq Bokhari said she needs to be sorry for not filling the Council in on her plans to spend 72 million taxpayer dollars, on an initiative that none of the Council was aware of.

“Tonight is about us figuring out exactly how we were misled, and potentially lied to in some parts, and what laws and protocols were broken to get us to this point. So we never repeat these mistakes,” Council Member Tariq Bokhari said.

Monday night’s meeting started out with an update presentation on the initiative, which is a public-private partnership that plans to spend $250 million dollars to address inequities in our community.

“We’re all supportive of racial equity and improving the community. So I’m excited and in support of the project. It’s the process [I’m concerned with],” Council Member Renee Johnson said.

The process Johnson is referring to is the planning stage of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, which the majority of the Council says they were not involved in.

“We want to figure out how this Council was positioned, was managed, was misled in our part of $72 million taxpayer dollars that we were elected to be accountable for,” Bokhari said, “So the reality today is, we still have no actual idea what the plans are for this money.”

Millions of the dollars Lyles pledged for her initiative were ARPA funds, which were meant to be used for COVID relief. Congressman Ted Budd caught wind of the Mayor’s initiative and wrote her a letter asking for answers on this spending of federal funds.

Councilman Braxton Winston is concerned with the lack of planning and execution regarding the equity in this initiative.

“Since Council has not adopted an equity policy or lens to support efforts, like the corridors of opportunity, but are selling our work as racial equity work, now I fear that there will be a delta or a gap of what is actualized after investments are actually made,” Winston said.