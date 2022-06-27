CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council voted 10-2 passing the final draft of their Strategic Mobility Plan. This document will set in motion transit operations and development in the Queen City for the next twenty years.

“This helps us create and help us reach our 2050 goals that we have to go carbon free by 2050. It also helps us eliminate traffic fatalities and crashes that we have seen that have taken so many lives. And providing really transportation equity option and maintaining our competitiveness,” said Council Member Dimple Ajmera, At-Large.

The plan puts major focus on public transportation, think buses the light rail and street car, plus it makes the city more appropriate for biking and pedestrians. The plan says the City will be adding 25 miles of commuter rail, almost 40 miles of the streetcar and light rail, plus another almost 25 miles of bus transit.

“I think our strategic mobility plan will require good bus system, it will require a great rail system, we’ve just got to do a better job of understanding and having a good understanding of what it means,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

Right now, around 76% of Charlotte workers drive to work, only around 3% use public transit. So, the goal of this plan is to change all of that and make Charlotte a safer, easier city to get around without a car. But some City Council members have had questions on the actual implementation of the plan and whether or not it will be viable in 20 years.

“It doesn’t mention significant aspects. So, what it does mention we don’t have a plan for and what it doesn’t mention is what the future of mobility will actually look like in 1020 and 30 years, which is the entire premise of this exercise. So, I am, I am a no vote just because of those elements of it,” Council Member Tariq Bokhari said.

Bokhari and Council Member Ed Driggs were the only no votes.

The strategic mobility plan coincides with the Council’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was already passed, along with the Unified Development Ordinance, which will be voted on in July.