Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles addresses controversy with new Racial Equity Initiative employee

CHARLOTTE— The Charlotte City Council met for a work session Monday night and Mayor Vi Lyles started the meeting to address the controversy surrounding her Racial Equity Initiative employee, Kimberley Henderson.

“I wanted to say clearly, that I, nor the Charlotte City Council or any councilmember, had any role in the hiring of the Alliance staff. And the Alliance statement has been made. It’s available to both the media and the public. And I would expect that any questions regarding that item should be referred to the Alliance for their comment. So, I just wanted to make sure that everyone was aware, because we’ve gotten some inquiries about that. The Charlotte Alliance announced Henderson will be the executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement within the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.



Janet Labar released a statement in response to the uncovering of Henderson’s past:

“I was aware that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, formerly led by Kim Henderson, was the subject of a now-completed audit and request for investigation dating back to May 2021. I factored this into consideration, as well as her capabilities for the role of executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement, and I made the decision to hire her. The Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement is one of four priorities comprising the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, the implementation and efficacy of which will be supervised by two oversight boards. There is tremendous work to be done for our community, and we’re ready to get going.”



After Lyles addressed the controversy, councilmembers provided their committee updates and reviewed their policy schedule for the year.

The CLTCC has 7 committees that focus on specific topics and take a closer look at different policies. Each committee has a chair and different council members sit on them each year.

City staff also address potential affordable housing projects to be constructed on city owned land. There were 14 proposed projects for five of the six different sites.

None of the proposals are set in stone and will be further discussed at future meetings.