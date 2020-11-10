Charlotte City Council votes to reopen road where Black Lives Matter mural is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The road where the Black Lives Matter mural is in Uptown has been closed off for months, but Monday night, city council voted to change that.

Businesses in the area say the closure has cost them customers and money, and the meeting to discuss that is still underway at the Government Center.

City staff are recommending the portion of Tryon between 3rd and 4th Streets reopen, and to work with artists on future projects.

The mural has been a fixture in Uptown since June. City leaders say they wanted to look at what they called a ‘pilot plaza’ that essentially closed off the street to cars and made it a full walking area.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The city has been studying it for a potential future fixture and found that people and businesses around Charlotte had wide ranging opinions on it.

A majority had a neutral to favorable opinion of it, but many of them also said it’s a road that needs to re-open and that businesses nearby, despite their feelings about it, say they are taking a hit.

“I think it’s important that it remains here a little more, I don’t think we want to forget it and let it be in passing,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

“I think, instead of maybe knocking it down, and maybe expanding it, letting more people come down, maybe vendors,” said another.

The road could open as early as tomorrow.

Braxton is the only ‘no’ vote. 10-1 to conclude the pilot plaza, meaning it will reopen. — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngrFOX46) November 10, 2020

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE