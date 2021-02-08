Charlotte City Council to discuss housing bond, public transit changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—Some big-ticket items are being discussed at the Charlotte City Council meeting tonight. Some of which include affordable housing bond approvals for three apartment complexes to be built for low income families.

The three different complexes amount to about $60 million dollars, most of which is coming from federal funding according to Councilmember Larken Egleston.

“I think if you look at the last couple of years, we have been on a better pace than before, partly because we have increased the amount of the affordable housing bonds that we put forward as a city every two years from what had historically been $15 million, every two year cycle to $50 million, every two year cycle, which we’ve now done twice,” Egleston said.

A spokesperson from the development company involved in the project, Inlivian, said these apartment complexes are going to have a huge impact for low-income families.

“As a result of these bonds, we’re going to be able to create 462 affordable housing units. That is absolutely so necessary in a time of crisis. We are seeing these growing tent communities. We know the economy is really unsettled right now as a result of the pandemic. And these resources are needed sooner than later,” Cheron Porter, VP of Public Relations at Inlivian, said.

There is no word on when the complexes will be finished but Egleston said the construction on one of them has already begun in his district.

Also on the agenda tonight is a vote on changing the names of nine different Confederate street signs in Charlotte.

Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba is also presenting on the Transformational Mobility Network.

If passed, the $12 billion project would drastically improve Charlotte and Mecklenburg County’s public transit.

It would add 90 miles of new rapid-transit corridors (light rail and commuter rail), 140 miles of bus route enhancements, 115 new miles of greenways, 75 miles of on-street bike lanes, and 60 miles of road improvements, but in order to fund the project the county sales tax would increase by one percent.

According to a survey done by the project’s task force, 62 percent of Mecklenburg County residents said they support the project and the means that it would take to accomplish it.