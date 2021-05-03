Charlotte City Council proposes new budget for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— The Charlotte City Council heard from Marcus Jones, the City Manager, on the Queen City’s proposed budget for 2022, tonight.

Jones said a little over 2.7 billion dollars would be handed out to benefit various programs, departments, and Charlotte residents under FY (fiscal year) 2022.

The plan included no layoffs, no use of reserve money, and no property tax increase. It would include an increase for police by about 3.7%. This increase won’t go towards adding more officers, but rather operation costs.

The City Manager also said they want to spend 2 million dollars for a crisis response team. This team would respond to calls that don’t require police, think family disputes, mental health issues, drug overdoses. This would give free up police to respond to violent calls and major incidents, and give the citizens of Charlotte a new way to seek help.

City employees would get a boost under this budget. According to the plan, no full-time city worker will make less than $38,090. About 150 employees will benefit from this.

There would be another 12 million dollars allocated to the future arts and culture in Charlotte this year. The budget calls for 6 million dollars for the arts, which the private sector would match.

Voters will be asked to approve an extra 50 million dollars for affordable housing under FY 2022.

There would be some slight fee increases, water 3.4% a year, storm water 3.4% a year, waste 61 cents a year to cover the operation costs.

The City Council now has time to review and read over the 400-page budget proposal. They will reconvene to discuss any changes, additions, or questions.